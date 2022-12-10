ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Grant Wahl, a journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died after collapsing during Argentina's match against the Netherlands.

U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands
U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wahl was a sports journalist and reporter usually working out in the USA. Wahl has previously worked for the likes of CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and Fox Sports.

Grant Wahl was a prominent journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl was a prominent journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar AFP

During the Argentina vs Netherlands game, Wahl collapsed in the media area and needed to receive CPR. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive.

Tributes have poured in since the announcement of his death. The US Soccer Twitter account paid their tributes to Wahl in a lengthy, heartfelt message. Wahl was 48 years old.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • England vs France

    Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

  • Most popular football player names in World Cup history

    Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

  • Lionel Messi mocking Louis van Gaal after the match.

    Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Recommended articles

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium