Jota, Furuhashi at the double for Celtic, Rangers maintain four-point lead

For the fifth consecutive games, Rangers had to come from behind after Joseph Hungbo's early goal shocked Ibrox.

Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent turned the game around before half-time for the Scottish champions.

Juninho Bacuna and an Alex Iacovitti own goal then put Rangers 4-1 in front before Jordan White's late consolation.

Celtic are now unbeaten in eight games as Ange Postecoglou's rebuild takes shape thanks in large part to the goalscoring form of two of his summer signings, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi.

The pair have combined for 19 goals this season and Celtic's excellence in attack again covered over defensive deficiencies.

The visitors took the lead at Dens Park after just seven minutes when Jota tapped in the rebound after Anthony Ralston's shot came back off the post.

Furuhashi then headed home Ralston's cross as Celtic looked to be cruising, but they were pegged back before half-time when Danny Mullen rounded off a fine Dundee move from close range.

Jota restored a two-goal cushion for Postecoglou's men early in the second half as he prodded home from Ralston's cross.

More brilliance from the Portuguese on the left then teed up Furuhashi to sweep home his 13th goal for the club after some dazzling wing play from the Portuguese.

Another defensive lapse cost Celtic another goal when Lee Ashcroft headed in after Joe Hart flapped at a cross.