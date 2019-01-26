Player of Nigerian descent Josh Maja has signed for French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on Saturday, January 26.

Maja has been in good form for English third division side Sunderland, finding the back of the net frequently.

The 20-year-old who started had stints with Crystal Palace, Fulham and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City has decided to continue his development away from England with France.

Bordeaux confirmed his arrival from Sunderland through a message on their official website.

The statement said, "The Girondins de Bordeaux are pleased to announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Josh Maja from Sunderland."

The statement on the website also confirmed that Maja will wear the number 27 and has signed for four and a half year at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Highly rated in England several clubs were interested in Maja but decided to move abroad for his first taste of professional football in the first division.

He is expected to form a partnership with Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu who signed for Bordeaux in the summer transfer window.

Maja who was born in Lewisham, England is eligible to play for Nigeria due ton his parents and has not played for the Three Lions.