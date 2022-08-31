Super Eagles star Josh Maja set to dump Bordeaux for England move days after taking a wage-cut

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international is set for a sensational return to England just weeks after returning to Bordeaux.

Super Eagles star Josh Maja is set to sign for Birmingham City
Super Eagles star Josh Maja is set to sign for Birmingham City

Super Eagles star Josh Maja is set to leave Bordeaux just before the transfer window shuts despite taking a wage cut at the club.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

Maja reportedly signed a new contract and accepted a 50% wage cut to remain with the Ligue 2 club, who are currently struggling financially.

However, the Nigerian international will not stay at the club beyond this summer, with reports linking him back to England.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Maja is set to join Skybet Championship side Birmingham City on a five-year deal. The Blues have reportedly submitted a bid for the Super Eagles star, who is set to travel to England before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

It means the 23-year-old is set for a return to the Championship following his spell with Stoke City. Maja spent the second half of last season on loan with Stoke, but the Potters decided not to take the option to sign him permanently.

However, the Nigerian is now set for a return with Birmingham. Maja left England in January 2019 to sign for Bordeaux, but the Nigerian's time at the club has been largely underwhelming.

During his time at the club, he spent six months on loan with Fulham but could not save the Cottagers from Premier League relegation.

Maja has scored 13 goals and assisted another six in 58 games for Les Girondins. He recently scored in the team's 4-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen, scoring one and assisting another two.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Premier League midweek live updates

Premier League midweek live updates

Super Eagles star Josh Maja set to dump Bordeaux for England move days after taking a wage-cut

Super Eagles star Josh Maja set to dump Bordeaux for England move days after taking a wage-cut

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham collapses after being denied a work permit by the FA

Confusing tactics, lacklustre performances and poor results - is the end near for Tuchel at Chelsea?

Confusing tactics, lacklustre performances and poor results - is the end near for Tuchel at Chelsea?

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

“He chose to expose me lately - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France