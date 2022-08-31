Super Eagles star Josh Maja set to dump Bordeaux for England move days after taking a wage-cut

Maja reportedly signed a new contract and accepted a 50% wage cut to remain with the Ligue 2 club, who are currently struggling financially.

However, the Nigerian international will not stay at the club beyond this summer, with reports linking him back to England.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Maja is set to join Skybet Championship side Birmingham City on a five-year deal. The Blues have reportedly submitted a bid for the Super Eagles star, who is set to travel to England before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

It means the 23-year-old is set for a return to the Championship following his spell with Stoke City. Maja spent the second half of last season on loan with Stoke, but the Potters decided not to take the option to sign him permanently.

However, the Nigerian is now set for a return with Birmingham. Maja left England in January 2019 to sign for Bordeaux, but the Nigerian's time at the club has been largely underwhelming.

During his time at the club, he spent six months on loan with Fulham but could not save the Cottagers from Premier League relegation.