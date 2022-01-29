Nigerian-born Josh Maja set for England return with Stoke City

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 23-year-old forward is expected to help the Potter secure a Premier League spot.

Josh Maja has struggled with Bordeaux in France
Josh Maja has struggled with Bordeaux in France

Nigerian-born forward Josh Maja is set to join English Championship side Stoke City.

Recommended articles

In a report by the Daily Mail, Stoke City are close to sealing a loan deal for Maja from French Ligue 1 side Girondins de Bordeaux.

The Potters are involved in a race to secure Premier League football next season.

The loan move for Maja is another step for Stoke manager Michael O'Neill to reinforce his squad going into the final stretch of the season.

In a bid to gain promotion, Stoke City had to wrestle with rivals Birmingham and Blackburn to secure the services of Maja.

Maja, a former Sunderland player, missed the first three months of the season due to a back injury.

Aina and Maja aiming to stay in the Premier League. [abbeylivenetwork]
Aina and Maja aiming to stay in the Premier League. [abbeylivenetwork] Pulse Nigeria

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, Maja made his Ligue 1 debut for the season in Bordeaux's 6-0 loss to Rennes.

He has not seen much action on the pitch this season since his return after playing just 45 minutes in four different games.

Maja, who was in the Premier League with Fulham last season, will aim to help the Potters secure a play-off place before the end of the season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

Super Eagles: Eguavoen looking forward to helping new coach Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles: Eguavoen looking forward to helping new coach Jose Peseiro

Nigerian-born Josh Maja set for England return with Stoke City

Nigerian-born Josh Maja set for England return with Stoke City

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' R16 AFCON2021 tie vs Tunisia

Super Eagles debutants, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi