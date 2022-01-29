Nigerian-born Josh Maja set for England return with Stoke City

In a report by the Daily Mail, Stoke City are close to sealing a loan deal for Maja from French Ligue 1 side Girondins de Bordeaux.

The Potters are involved in a race to secure Premier League football next season.

The loan move for Maja is another step for Stoke manager Michael O'Neill to reinforce his squad going into the final stretch of the season.

In a bid to gain promotion, Stoke City had to wrestle with rivals Birmingham and Blackburn to secure the services of Maja.

Maja, a former Sunderland player, missed the first three months of the season due to a back injury.

Pulse Nigeria

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, Maja made his Ligue 1 debut for the season in Bordeaux's 6-0 loss to Rennes.

He has not seen much action on the pitch this season since his return after playing just 45 minutes in four different games.