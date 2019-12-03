Nigerian striker Josh Maja scored three times to help Bordeaux to a big 6-0 win over Nimes in a Ligue 1 clash on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Maja scored Bordeaux's first three goals of the game to help them to the home win.
Details shortly...
