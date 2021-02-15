Born and raised in London, Josh Maja had spoken of how much playing in the Premier League would mean to him. When he left Sunderland acrimoniously in January 2019, Maja had always talked about his Premier League dreams on every chance he got.

His dreams became a reality on Sunday, February 14, 2021, when he made his debut for Fulham away at Everton.

And what a debut he had. With two goals on his first Premier League game, the Nigerian propelled Fulham to only their third win of the season, and this came after 23 games.

Maja scored two striker's goals; the first a slide-in finish from a simple ball in the box from his compatriot Ola Aina. For the second, he tapped into an empty net from a loose ball in the box.

"This is a night I have been dreaming about for a long time, especially last night and I had a feeling it was coming and pleased it became a reality," Maja told BT Sport after the game.

Fulham manager Scott Parker was also very impressed with the Nigerian.

"Fantastic tonight in terms of scoring two goals. The first move was brilliant and he is there to tap in and the second is a striker's instinct to knock one in from the rebound off the post," Parker said in a press conference.

"It has been well-documented that we have missed some big chances; the fine margins are we have not been clinical enough and tonight we were. A big boost for the team, nothing short of what they deserved."

Welcome headache

While Maja's scoring performance on Sunday is a delight for his club boss, it brings a welcome headache for his national team coach Gernot Rohr.

Ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Rohr already had a host of attacking options.

Paul Onuachu is tearing the Belgian Pro League apart with goals, Umar Sadiq is dominating the Spanish second division while Victor Osimhen has since regained fitness and played a slew of games for Napoli.

Rohr can only pick two from these three players, and that's why Maja's emergence brings more headache.

With his performance on Sunday, Maja has to be in the conversation. Scoring a brace away at a top-four contender in the Premier League counts for something.

Rohr has also been a fan of Maja. The Franco-German coach stays in Bordeaux and paid regular visits to the striker currently owned by the city's club.

It was also Rohr who gave the 22-year-old his only cap for the Super Eagles.

Maja has had just one good game, but a similar performance in another two is enough for him to force himself into Rohr's next squad. After all, this is the Premier League.