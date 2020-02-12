The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the appointment of ex-Nigeria international Joseph Yobo as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Yobo who captain the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title played 100 times for the national team.

According to the NFF, the 39-year-old who finally hung his boot in 2016 will now serve as an assistant to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

The former defender will replace Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew.

Yobo made his Super Eagles debut in April 2001 and went on to play in three FIFA World Cup and six AFCON finals.

Joseph Yobo (centre) led the Super Eagles to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title

The Port-Harcourt-born Yobo also had a successful club career playing for the likes of Marseille, Everton, Fenerbahce, Standard Liege, Norwich, etc.

Since his retirement, the former defender has remained involved in football and worked as a pundit for SuperSport on MultiChoice’s DSTV.