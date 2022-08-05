Italian giants AS Roma have completed the signing of Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint Germain.
Unveiling or baptism? - Mourinho's Roma announces the signing of Wijnaldum in a swimming pool
AS Roma announces the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum with a bizarre unveiling video in a swimming pool
The 31-year-old joins Roma on a season-long loan after being linked to the club for the majority of the transfer window so far.
Wijnaldum fell out of favour at PSG and is said to not be in the plans of new boss Christophe Galtier which led to him being snapped up by Roma as head coach Jose Mourinho wanted him.
The unveiling
Roma officially confirmed the signing with a statement on their official website which was also posted on their Twitter page.
That announcement was then followed by an unveiling video posted on their Twitter page which was both unique and strange.
The video is 27 seconds long and reveals Gini Wijnaldum stepping out of a large pool in which he was fully immersed.
The Dutch midfielder can be seen stepping out of the pool fully kitted in his new Roma jersey with jersey number 25 and then walking away into the sunset.
Wijnaldum at Roma
The former Liverpool star also appeared to be delighted with the move as he alluded to in his own words in another video posted on Roma’s Twitter page.
“Hey, Gini Wijnaldum here, really happy to be here and I hope to see you soon…Daje Roma,” Wijnaldum said in a short video addressing the fans of his new club.
As part of the agreement, there is an option for the transfer to be made permanent at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
