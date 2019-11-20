Jose Mourinho shot straight to top of Twitter Nigeria trends after he was named Tottenham manager on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Mourinho was announced as Tottenham’s new manager until the 2022/2023 season the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

It was an announcement that sent Twitter Nigeria into meltdown and soon enough Mourinho was the number one trending item.

It was the difference in opinions that made the conversation dominate Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Mourinho fan-club in Nigeria immediately declared love for Tottenham while his critics predicted doom for the North London club.

Many others were also excited that the Portuguese manager was back in the Premier League.