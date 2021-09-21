Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Abraham snubbed Nigeria to play for the Three Lions and has made three appearances.

Although he is no longer eligible to play for Nigeria, Mourinho said he would tell the Roma striker to switch nationality if England manager Gareth Southgate continues to leave him out of his squad.

"I am trying to create a monster of a forward for Gareth Southgate," the Roma boss said before his side lost 3-2 away at Verona in the Serie A.

"Unless he doesn't have proper eyes and still not call him up with the England national team, then I would suggest for Tammy to switch countries."

Abraham, 23, has made his competitive debut for England, which means he is no longer eligible to play for Nigeria.

He did consider playing for the Super Eagles before a change of heart.

