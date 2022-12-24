ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has become the main contender to replace Tite. The former Brazil coach stepped down after the quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is heavily linked with the vacant Brazil role
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is heavily linked with the vacant Brazil role

Brazil are keen to replace Tite with AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho after Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly turned down the opportunity to take over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tite left his role as Brazil manager after six years in charge following their disappointing quarter-final exit at the World Cup. Selecao were knocked out of the tournament by 2018 finalists Croatia, who won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Tite left his role as Brazil coach after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Tite left his role as Brazil coach after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar AFP

Surprisingly, Mourinho has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Tite. According to La Repubblica, Brazil have opened talks with Jorge Mendes who is the agent of Jose Mourinho.

It would be interesting to see if Mourinho embraces this opportunity considering the good job he is doing at AS Roma. He led them to a UEFA Europe League win at the end of last season and is a darling of the Roma faithful but this may be an opportunity too good to turn down.

Speaking in 2017, Mourinho actually said he would find it “exciting” to manage the Brazilian national team.

“I think following Manchester United I need an easier job than Manchester United, and coaching the Brazilian team should be more difficult,” the then-Manchester United boss said.

“Obviously it would be exciting, any coach wants to work with the best clubs and with the best. The Brazilian team is obviously a leader of success, obviously with talent, no matter what the generation, talent always appears.

“But I have to confess that it must be difficult, in every Brazilian there is a coach, in each journalist there is a better coach than the coach. I think it must be a difficult country to work for, but also a passionate one.”

Mourinho is a leading contender to take over as coach of the Brazil national team
Mourinho is a leading contender to take over as coach of the Brazil national team AFP

The former United, Chelsea, and Tottenham boss has also been linked with the Portugal job following Fernando Santos departure. Like Brazil, Portugal crashed out in the last eight of the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Morocco.

Brazil were expected to go all the way in Qatar and their disappointing quarter-final exit has now opened the door to the possibility of Jose Mourinho getting one of the biggest national team jobs in football.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Seyi Akinwunmi presenting cheque to one of the beneficiaries

    Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

  • AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is heavily linked with the vacant Brazil role

    Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

  • Hakim Ziyech has been told he must work for a starting place at Chelsea by coach, Graham Potter

    PREMIER LEAGUE: World Cup form will not earn Hakim Ziyech a Chelsea start - Graham Potter

Recommended articles

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions