Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

Mourinho to replace Tite?

Tite left his role as Brazil manager after six years in charge following their disappointing quarter-final exit at the World Cup. Selecao were knocked out of the tournament by 2018 finalists Croatia, who won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Surprisingly, Mourinho has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Tite. According to La Repubblica, Brazil have opened talks with Jorge Mendes who is the agent of Jose Mourinho.

It would be interesting to see if Mourinho embraces this opportunity considering the good job he is doing at AS Roma. He led them to a UEFA Europe League win at the end of last season and is a darling of the Roma faithful but this may be an opportunity too good to turn down.

Mourinho on his desire to coach Brazil

Speaking in 2017, Mourinho actually said he would find it “exciting” to manage the Brazilian national team.

“I think following Manchester United I need an easier job than Manchester United, and coaching the Brazilian team should be more difficult,” the then-Manchester United boss said.

“Obviously it would be exciting, any coach wants to work with the best clubs and with the best. The Brazilian team is obviously a leader of success, obviously with talent, no matter what the generation, talent always appears.

“But I have to confess that it must be difficult, in every Brazilian there is a coach, in each journalist there is a better coach than the coach. I think it must be a difficult country to work for, but also a passionate one.”

The former United, Chelsea, and Tottenham boss has also been linked with the Portugal job following Fernando Santos departure. Like Brazil, Portugal crashed out in the last eight of the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Morocco.