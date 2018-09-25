Pulse.ng logo
Jose Mourinho tells Paul Pogba he will never captain Manchester United

Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder refuses to dismiss Old Trafford exit

The relationship between Paul Pogba and Mourinho has finally hit a new low after the latest outburst.

  • Published:
Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba play

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

(Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has stated that French midfielder Paul Pogba will never captain his side.

According to a report by by the Mirror, Pogba was informed of the decision by Mourinho in front of his teammates.

The 25-year-old reportedly criticised Mourinho's decision and tactics as they were held to a 1-1 draw to Wolverhampton Wanderers

play (Getty Images)

 

The report by the Mirror, Mourinho responded to the criticism by Pogba after the encounter where he stated that the team should be more attacking at home.

He said, “We’re at home, and we should play much better against Wolves.

“When we’re at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford. We’re here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking .That was our mistake."

Pogba stats

“We should just attack and press, like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this, it’s easier for us.”

play (Sky Sports Germany)

 

The report state that Pogba was informed of the latest deveopment by Mourinho as they prpeared for their Carabao Cup game against Frank Lampard's Derby

The report reveals that Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young or Nemanja Matic are being considered as alternatives if Antonio Valencia is not available.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

