The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Joba Ogunwale
The Portuguese tactician has set another record after his Roma side's victory in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach with the most wins in European club competitions.
Jose Mourinho keeps on breaking new ground after his Roma kept up their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League knockout round with a win over 2-1 HJK Helsinki on Thursday night.

Mourinho reached new heights as he became the coach with the most wins in European club competitions, surpassing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Mourinho was previously levelled with Ferguson, who won 106 games in Europe in his decorated managerial career.

However, Roma's win over Helsinki in Finland has now put Mourinho ahead of the former Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese manager now has 107 wins in European competitions, the highest from any manager. Mourinho has Tammy Abraham and Stephan El Shaarawy to thank as they both played a part in the win.

Abraham ended his barren run with a header in the first half following a cross from Lorenzo Pellegrini. However, Perparim Hetemaj restored parity for the home side following the restart.

But Mourinho would not be denied his special moment as El Shaarawy's shot was deflected into Helsinki's net to give Roma a 2-1 win.

Mourinho can extend his lead at the top when Roma host Ludogorets in their final group game next week. It is a game Mourinho's men need to win as they are currently level on points with the Bulgarian side, five behind group leaders Real Betis.

Failure to beat Ludogorets will see Roma drop to the UEFA Europa Conference League, which they won last year.

