Jose Mourinho: El Shaarawy reveals what playing for Roma boss is like

The 29-year-old returned to the club managed by Paulo Fonseca in January after leaving for Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in July 2019. He scored twice in 14 appearances in the second half of last season, but has so far netted six times in 16 games in all competitions under the esteemed Portuguese tactician.

El Shaarawy has praised the ex-Inter Milan boss for his improved end product, revealing how he is doubly driven playing for the former Manchester United boss.

“Having a coach like him is hugely motivating and helps you find an extra gear,” the 29-year-old stated. “He's a brilliant man-motivator and he gets on so well with everyone in Trigoria, not just the players. He's the sort of coach you like listening to. He knows how to get you really fired up.”

“His appointment came out of the blue. But then I understood the club had serious, ambitious plans.”

Roma have hit a snag in performances and results of late, winning only one of their last seven in Serie A and the Europa Conference League, having claimed six straight wins at the start of the campaign.

Regardless, the Italy winger offered some perspective into recent results and believes the tide will turn sooner rather than later.

“We feel very confident. Even when we've lost in some of the bigger games, we've played well,” El Shaarawy continued. “We've been unlucky with certain things going against us in games but we know we could have hurt the teams above us more.

“It’s never going to be plain sailing when you start with a new coach and new ideas. We're all improving here together.

“The club has ambitious plans and we all want to prove ourselves.”

Sixth-placed Roma are at El Shaarawy’s old club Genoa on Sunday night, looking to return to winning ways in Serie A after successive losses to AC Milan and Venezia before the international break.

