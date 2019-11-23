Former Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new Tottenham manager on Thursday, November 21, 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked by the club owner, Danny Levy after a poor run of form.

While fielding questions from journalists during his presentation to the media, the once perceived arrogant and controversial manager exuded the character of a refined and humbled man who is prepared to maximise the opportunity providence has bestowed on him.

This is Mourinho's first job since he was unceremoniously shown the exit door by Manchester United 11 months ago, a period during which the Portuguese's character was heavily debated by football pundits and fans alike.

Mourinho, whose managerial career is lined with trophies and famous achievements, has had to endure a turbulent three and half years. During this epoch, the Portuguese found success hard to come by on trophies front with only the Europa League, Carling Cup and Community Shield to show for his efforts.

However, if there is anything to take away from his presser, it is the positivity he projects and the unusual display of sense of respect - and infusion of humour- with which he answered all the questions directed his way by the journalists present.

So we extracted some of these responses and thought it would be useful for anyone who is aspiring to become more successful in their career.

"I'm not going to make the same mistakes, I'm going to make new mistakes"

When he was asked about how he plans to adapt in his new job, in relation to his claims that he's been studying, keeping up to date with documentation and keeping an eye on football changes. Mourinho said "I have time to think about many things, don't ask me what are the mistakes but I realised that during my career, I also made mistakes, and I'm not not going to make the same mistakes, I'm going to make new mistakes."

"I'm humbled enough to analyse my career"

Mourinho no doubt is one of the most successful managers in the history of the game, this fact the Portuguese doesn't fail to remind anyone who has dared to question his ability and if there's any character trait this can be attributed to, it is his perceived lack of humility. However, the experience from the last two jobs has no doubt influenced the way he sees himself and when the question was put to him on the key thing he learnt about himself in the last year, and what he intends to do differently this time, he replied by saying:

"I am humble, I'm humble enough to try to analyse my career, not just the last year; to analyse my career, the evolution, the problems and the solution. I was humbled enough, and the principle of the analysis isn't to blame anyone else".

"When I don't win, I can't be happy"

In his last days at manchester United, Mourinho caught the figure of a sad, frustrated man, but his reappearance at Tottenham has painted the picture of a happy and inspired manager who's relishing the new challenge right ahead of him. When a reporter drawn his attention to this, he responded by saying:

"When I don't win I can't be happy, and I can't change that in my DNA, and I hope I can influence the players of not be happy without winning football matches, If you're happy by losing football matches it's difficult to be a winner in any moment of your career, that's the basic principle..... sometimes, you have to work with people that you don't love, and work well, .....and the other thing is that the people that work for you and with you also have to learn how to share your principles, and I have principles that I will keep for the last of my career and that I can't change, and one of these principles is that I don't like to lose," he concluded.