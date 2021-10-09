RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jorginho 'hungry' for Italy to bounce back against Belgium

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sunday special: Italy midfielder Jorginho

Sunday special: Italy midfielder Jorginho Creator: Paul ELLIS
Sunday special: Italy midfielder Jorginho Creator: Paul ELLIS

Jorginho said that Italy wanted to get back to winning ways in their Nations League third-place playoff against Belgium after having their record unbeaten run ended earlier this week.

Recommended articles

Italy had racked up 37 games without defeat before losing 2-1 to Spain in Wednesday's semi-final, and the Chelsea midfielder said the Azzurri were keen to beat the Red Devils in Turin.

"We've just lost so we're hungry for winning again. I see it as a opportunity for us as a group and as a team to improve and to get winning again," he told reporters.

On Friday, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois called Sunday afternoon's match "pointless", saying he would "take it as a friendly match".

Asked if Courtois' comments offended him, Jorginho said: "I'm not offended, the most important thing is how we approach the match, how he or Belgium approach the match doesn't really interest me, to be honest."

Meanwhile, Italy coach Roberto Mancini said that it would be "strange" if Jorginho wasn't awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or this season.

"He won the Champions League, the Euros ... He fully deserves it; anything else would seem strange to me," said Mancini.

Jorginho is one of five Italians on the 30-man list for the Ballon d'Or along with Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Nicolo Barella and Gianluigi Donnarumma. 

Fabio Cannavaro was the last Italian man to win the prize back in 2006.

Italy will face a Belgium team without Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard after both suffered muscle fatigue in the wake of their team's 3-2 defeat to France on Thursday.

"They both got overloads in their muscles in different areas, and we didn't have the facilities in our camp to be able to work the way we like to work with our medical people, so we had to send them back to Belgium," coach Roberto Martinez told reporters.

Hazard left the field with a quarter of an hour remaining in their 3-2 semi-final loss, while Lukaku played the full match.

The Chelsea forward even thought he had scored a late winner against France, only to see it ruled out for offside and then watch Theo Hernandez net late to send Les Bleus to Sunday's final against Spain at the San Siro in Milan.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Awful Super Eagles fall to a first home defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 40 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose to CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria