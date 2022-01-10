Henderson expects Liverpool to thrive despite Salah, Mane AFCON departure

Damola Ogungbe
Liverpool could be without their star forwards for as many as seven games during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Salah, Mane, and Keita are headline stars at the AFCON 2021 tournament in Cameroon

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that the club will miss the contributions of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita while they are away on Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

However, Henderson wished the African trio well as the competition kicked off on Sunday in Cameroon. Salah, Mane, and Keita will represent Egypt, Senegal, and Guinea respectively at the tournament.

The Reds skipper noted that the club would certainly miss the quality of the forward duo of Salah and Mane but that he wishes them the best of luck at the competition nonetheless.

Mohamed Salah is Egypt's talisman, and Carlos Queiroz's system will focus on getting the best out of him
Mohamed Salah is Egypt's talisman, and Carlos Queiroz's system will focus on getting the best out of him

"As well as the players who are unavailable through injury or illness, we will also be missing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, who are currently involved in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon," Henderson told The Mirror.

"It goes without saying that we will miss players of their quality – any team in the world would – but in the dressing room we have only best wishes for the three of them as they play for their countries in a massive tournament."

The England international also stated that he understands the importance of the AFCON due to representing his country at international competitions also.

Sadio Mane plays an influential role for Senegal in cracking opposition defences
Sadio Mane plays an influential role for Senegal in cracking opposition defences

Henderson said: "Having represented England in major tournaments, I know how special that kind of experience is and how much pride it can bring to players and their families, so I hope Mo, Sadio, and Naby all enjoy it as much as they possibly can and do themselves proud before returning to Liverpool."

The 31-year-old midfielder noted that the Reds will try to regain their best form over the following weeks irrespective of the absence of the trio of African players.

"In their absence, we will look to keep pushing on. As I said at the outset, things aren’t straightforward at the moment but we have always responded well to adversity and we need to do the same now," Henderson explained.

Henderson rallies Liverpool stars in Salah, Mane absence
Henderson rallies Liverpool stars in Salah, Mane absence POOL

"We have had a few results that have fallen short of what we would have wanted, but the only way to put that right is by rolling our sleeves up and getting it right on the pitch – starting today."

Liverpool are next in action against Arsenal on Thursday, January 13 for the first of their double-legged EFL Cup semifinal fixtures.

Premier League fixtures against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and an FA Cup 4th round fixture against Cardiff City are all the matches Salah, Mane, and Keita could miss if they go all the way to the final at AFCON.

Damola Ogungbe

Henderson expects Liverpool to thrive despite Salah, Mane AFCON departure

