Henderson expects Liverpool to thrive despite Salah, Mane AFCON departure

However, Henderson wished the African trio well as the competition kicked off on Sunday in Cameroon. Salah, Mane, and Keita will represent Egypt, Senegal, and Guinea respectively at the tournament.

The Reds skipper noted that the club would certainly miss the quality of the forward duo of Salah and Mane but that he wishes them the best of luck at the competition nonetheless.

"As well as the players who are unavailable through injury or illness, we will also be missing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, who are currently involved in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon," Henderson told The Mirror.

"It goes without saying that we will miss players of their quality – any team in the world would – but in the dressing room we have only best wishes for the three of them as they play for their countries in a massive tournament."

The England international also stated that he understands the importance of the AFCON due to representing his country at international competitions also.

Henderson said: "Having represented England in major tournaments, I know how special that kind of experience is and how much pride it can bring to players and their families, so I hope Mo, Sadio, and Naby all enjoy it as much as they possibly can and do themselves proud before returning to Liverpool."

Henderson tells Liverpool players to 'roll up their sleeves and get it right'

The 31-year-old midfielder noted that the Reds will try to regain their best form over the following weeks irrespective of the absence of the trio of African players.

"In their absence, we will look to keep pushing on. As I said at the outset, things aren’t straightforward at the moment but we have always responded well to adversity and we need to do the same now," Henderson explained.

"We have had a few results that have fallen short of what we would have wanted, but the only way to put that right is by rolling our sleeves up and getting it right on the pitch – starting today."

Liverpool are next in action against Arsenal on Thursday, January 13 for the first of their double-legged EFL Cup semifinal fixtures.