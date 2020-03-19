The 28-year-old’s performance between February and March has been rated ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

The rankings were compiled by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory, using data from OptaPro.

The criteria for the ranking include shooting, change creation, distribution, rigour, recovery and take ons.

READ ALSO: I always knew Jordan Ayew would one day “carry” the Black Stars – Kwesi Appiah

The player’s creativity, vision, technique, accuracy and risk-taking among other things, were also considered.

Jordan Ayew

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado was ranked the best player in Europe for the last one month, while Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry took second-place.

Napoli duo Fabián Ruiz and Luis Alberto followed in 3rd and 4th respectively, while Thomas Muller came in fifth.

Jordan is currently one of Ghana’s best performers in Europe and has been scoring goals for fun at Crystal Palace.

The former Aston Villa marksman registered his eighth goal of the season on Saturday as Crystal Palace edged Watford 1-0 at the Selhurst Park.

The goal has made him Ghana’s joint-highest scorer in Premier League history with 24 goals – a record he holds alongside Tony Yeboah.

Below are the top 10 best performers in Europe between February and March, according to CIES Football Observatory: