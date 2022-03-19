John Terry confirms plans to buy 10% of Chelsea after only 600 fans watched Middlesbrough game

Chelsea is up for sale after the United Kingdom's freezing of Roman Abramovich's assets saw sanctions placed on the London club.

In a sale mediated by Raine Group, multiple bids were reportedly submitted for Chelsea before the 9pm deadline on Friday, March 18.

Following the closing of the deadline, Terry has confirmed that he and other members of the 'True Blue' group will seek to buy a tenth of the club from the prospective new owners in a bid to maintain some form of fan ownership in the club.

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Terry released a statement on Saturday evening to confirm his intentions.

The statement read: "Chelsea has been such an important part of my life for 22 years. I want to see the club's history and heritage protected as we go into a new era with like-minded people who have the same long-term vision of building the best football club in the world and understand how important our DNA is.

"Having met with and heard what the True Blues Consortium is about, I know they understand. They're a group of lifelong Chelsea fans and season ticket holders who have created a concept that will complement and assist any preferred bidder running the club while adding fan connection and engagement with the board.

Pulse Nigeria

"This innovative structure is designed to be inclusive of all Chelsea fans and protect our club.

"I'm thankful for the Chelsea Pitch Owners and Chelsea Supporters' Trust's time and support on this and we hope we will be welcome investors into the club's new structure."