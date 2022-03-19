CHELSEA

John Terry confirms plans to buy 10% of Chelsea after only 600 fans watched Middlesbrough game

Damola Ogungbe
John Terry will head the True Blue consortium to buy 10% of Chelsea for £250m and then sell it back to fans for as little as ₦60,000

John Terry and his wife Toni at the Chelsea vs Newcastle United game at Stamford Bridge (IMAGO/PRiME Media Images)
Former Chelsea captain John Terry has confirmed he is teaming up with the 'True Blue' consortium to buy a 10% stake in Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea is up for sale after the United Kingdom's freezing of Roman Abramovich's assets saw sanctions placed on the London club.

In a sale mediated by Raine Group, multiple bids were reportedly submitted for Chelsea before the 9pm deadline on Friday, March 18.

Following the closing of the deadline, Terry has confirmed that he and other members of the 'True Blue' group will seek to buy a tenth of the club from the prospective new owners in a bid to maintain some form of fan ownership in the club.

In a post on his personal Twitter account, Terry released a statement on Saturday evening to confirm his intentions.

The statement read: "Chelsea has been such an important part of my life for 22 years. I want to see the club's history and heritage protected as we go into a new era with like-minded people who have the same long-term vision of building the best football club in the world and understand how important our DNA is.

"Having met with and heard what the True Blues Consortium is about, I know they understand. They're a group of lifelong Chelsea fans and season ticket holders who have created a concept that will complement and assist any preferred bidder running the club while adding fan connection and engagement with the board.

"This innovative structure is designed to be inclusive of all Chelsea fans and protect our club.

"I'm thankful for the Chelsea Pitch Owners and Chelsea Supporters' Trust's time and support on this and we hope we will be welcome investors into the club's new structure."

The 10% stake in the London club is expected to be valued at about £250m and subsequently, fans will be able to buy into the club with as little as £100.

