Former Chelsea captain John Terry is leading a consortium of former players, tech founders, investment bankers, politicians, and fans in a bid to buy a 10% stake in Chelsea.
John Terry leads £250m bid to buy 10% stake in Chelsea
John Terry is leading the fan-based True Blue group in a £250m effort to buy 10% of Chelsea before the 9 pm Friday deadline
According to reports by Goal, the 'True Blue' consortium is set to launch a £250m bid for a tenth of the club.
The 'True Blue' consortium is headed by John Terry alongside former women's football star Claire Rafferty.
Prominent British politician David Meller is also an influential member of the consortium as well as the founder of iTech Media, Harley Kisberg; and investment banker, Stanford Loudon.
Terry's recent interest in NFTs could allow the True Blue consortium to offer fans, players, and former staff the opportunity to buy fan tokens starting from £100 in exchange for voting rights within the consortium.
'True Blue's bid is expected to be a part of any of the other principal bids involving the UK, US, or Saudi-owned companies.
The principal consortiums have a deadline till 9 pm (UK Time) on Friday, March 18 to make their offer for the club.
