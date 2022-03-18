John Terry leads £250m bid to buy 10% stake in Chelsea

According to reports by Goal, the 'True Blue' consortium is set to launch a £250m bid for a tenth of the club.

The 'True Blue' consortium is headed by John Terry alongside former women's football star Claire Rafferty.

Prominent British politician David Meller is also an influential member of the consortium as well as the founder of iTech Media, Harley Kisberg; and investment banker, Stanford Loudon.

Terry's recent interest in NFTs could allow the True Blue consortium to offer fans, players, and former staff the opportunity to buy fan tokens starting from £100 in exchange for voting rights within the consortium.

'True Blue's bid is expected to be a part of any of the other principal bids involving the UK, US, or Saudi-owned companies.