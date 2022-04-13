John Stones' last-ditch block helps Manchester City overcome spirited Atletico Madrid

Pulse Nigeria

Defender, John Stones, made a heroic block late in the game as City held ten-man Atlético to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Pep Guardiola's men would go through courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate win as the Premier League champions served their La Liga counterparts a dose of their own medicine.

In what was a highly tense and explosive encounter at the Metropolitano, the home side had Felipe sent off in stoppage time after his foul on Phil Foden led to an altercation between Atletico and Manchester City players.

The game was indeed that of two halves, Man City looked the better of the two sides but after the break, it was Atletico who looked a different team as they pegged Guardiola's City back in their own half like no team has ever done.

Atletico attempted 13 shots, with nine of them in the box compared to Manchester City's two attempted shots, and one in the box in the pulsating second half.

The home side also had 53% of possession in the second half while in the first, City dominated with 70% as they looked to end the game in the opening half.

However, in the end, Manchester City showed that there is more to them that just pretty football and they produced a defensive masterclass in the second half to thwart everything Atletico threw at them.

Notable amongst the Atletico offensive was in the 86th minute when Cunha found himself free inside the City box. But just when he thought he had a clear sight on goal, Stones put his body on the line to deny him with an excellent and match-saving block.

Stones had an excellent game at the Metropolitano, winning four duels, four possession won, two tackles and a match-saving block.