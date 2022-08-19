John Shittu Exclusive: Renowned football agent speaks on Nigerian talents, relationship with Mikel and move to Chelsea

The deal was as controversial as it got, with Mikel claiming he was forced to sign for Manchester United. Mikel had initially joined United from Lyn Oslo, but the Nigerian claimed he was forced to sign for the Red Devils as he wanted to join Chelsea.

This led to a battle between both clubs, which was taken to FIFA, with Chelsea eventually winning the case. During this period, Mikel was out of action for six months, although he played for Nigeria at the 2006 Nations Cup.

Shittu's relationship with Chelsea

Shittu was Mikel's agent during that time and was involved in the deal. When Pulse Sports asked him about Mikel's statement, Shittu pleaded the fifth.

However, the FIFA-licensed agent revealed he is still close with the former Chelsea man, who is now a free agent.

"I'm like a father to most of them, so yeah, me and John are good, he's still my son," Shittu told Pulse Sports.

Shittu reveals why talented youngsters fail

Shittu also represented some players of the famous Nigeria U20 class of 2005 and even brought players like Emmanuel Sarki to Chelsea.

But while Shittu has an eye for spotting talents, he told Pulse Sports it is not as easy as it looks, as not many of the players go on to play at the top level.

"You know the thing about discovering talents, and which sometimes I always go back to John Mikel Obi, Shittu said.

Pulse Nigeria

"Ordinarily, when people see players on the street at that age, they always say he's good at this position.

"But out there, there are so many professionals in the scouting industry, and you see the player you see today at the age of 13 or 14 that you think that this or Messi going to be the next Ronaldo or Messi of this world.

"As he grows, anything can happen. It could even be the character of that person.

Shittu revealed he had seen similar cases like that with Nigerian players.

"We have had so many like that in Nigeria that were so good, but their attitude and character did not get them anywhere and likewise all over the world.

"There are so many Messis and Ronaldos that were discovered, but it was only those two that were able to make it to the top.

No exceptional talent in Nigeria- Shittu

Shittu insists he has not seen a talent like that in Nigeria, even criticising the level of players in the current Super Eagles squad.

"For me, it's the trajectory problem, and I have not yet seen that player with the right attitude and the level of discipline that could be the next big thing.

Pulse Nigeria