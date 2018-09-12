Pulse.ng logo
John Ogu happy to captain Super Eagles in Liberia 1 Nigeria 2

'Don't wake me up from this dream' Ogu says after captaining Super Eagles in friendly game

In the absence of Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa, Gernot Rohr gave John Ogu the chance to Captain Nigeria.

  • Published:
John Ogu and George Weah play John Ogu led the Super Eagles out in the friendly game against Liberia (Instagram/John Ogu)

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu was delighted after been handed the captains band for Nigeria’s friendly against Liberia.

The Super Eagles laboured to a 2-1 win over Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday, September 11.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr handed John Ogu the captains band in the absence of the teams captains (AFP/File)

 

Goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo in the first half were enough to give the Super Eagles victory despite a late goal by Liberia.

Ogu who did not feature in a single game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and also the 3-0 win over Seychelles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

John Ogu and George Weah play John Ogu ws delighted to captain the Super Eagles against George Weah (Instagram/John Ogu)

 

The 29-year-old was a surprise choice by Rohr as captain for the encounter but given the amount of time and experience he has with the national team, he was the obvious choice.

Ogu played as a member of the three-man defense and also mixed up with defensive midfield during the encounter as Nigeria came out with a win their second after the World Cup.

Nigeria stats

The midfielder took to his official Instagram account to reveal his happiness about captaining Nigeria to victory which he described as a dream come true to meet the President of Liberia who was the opposing captain and also hailed the talent of his teammates.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles won the firneldy against Liberia 2-1 (Instagram/John Ogu)

 

He said, “Don’t wake me up from this dream. Captain the Super Eagles of Nigeria with such Wonderful talents in a game against Liberia with the President of Liberia on the pitch and the only African player to win the Ballon d or.I will never forget this day in my life .. i feel blessed.”

 

Ogu will return to action for Hapoel Beer Sheva FC in an Israel Premier League encounter against FC Ashdod on Saturday, September 15

The midfielder is expected to be part of the Rohr squad for the next AFCON qualifiers doubleheader against Libya in October.

