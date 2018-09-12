news

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu was delighted after been handed the captains band for Nigeria’s friendly against Liberia.

The Super Eagles laboured to a 2-1 win over Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday, September 11.

Goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo in the first half were enough to give the Super Eagles victory despite a late goal by Liberia.

Ogu who did not feature in a single game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and also the 3-0 win over Seychelles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The 29-year-old was a surprise choice by Rohr as captain for the encounter but given the amount of time and experience he has with the national team, he was the obvious choice.

Ogu played as a member of the three-man defense and also mixed up with defensive midfield during the encounter as Nigeria came out with a win their second after the World Cup.

The midfielder took to his official Instagram account to reveal his happiness about captaining Nigeria to victory which he described as a dream come true to meet the President of Liberia who was the opposing captain and also hailed the talent of his teammates.

He said, “Don’t wake me up from this dream. Captain the Super Eagles of Nigeria with such Wonderful talents in a game against Liberia with the President of Liberia on the pitch and the only African player to win the Ballon d or.I will never forget this day in my life .. i feel blessed.”

Ogu will return to action for Hapoel Beer Sheva FC in an Israel Premier League encounter against FC Ashdod on Saturday, September 15