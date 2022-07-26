EXCLUSIVE: John Ogu expresses his disappointment with Keshi and Rohr's World Cup decision

Joba Ogunwale
The former Hapoel Beer Sheva man has revealed his most painful moment with the Super Eagles.

John Ogu played under Gernot Rohr and Stephen Keshi

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has expressed his disappointment over missing the 2014 World Cup. Ogu helped Nigeria qualify for the World Cup in 2014 but did not make the final squad.

Ogu played almost all the qualifiers and represented Nigeria at the 2013 Confederations Cup. However, he was left out of Keshi's final 23-man squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Eagles midfielder has now expressed his disappointment over the decision, saying he should have been in the squad.

Ogu revealed some players in the squad did not play a part in the qualifiers but still got selected ahead of him.

"The first World Cup I was supposed to go to, during a pre-World Cup game against Italy, I did well," Ogu told Pulse Sports. "Everyone was sure that John Ogu was going to go to the World Cup.

Even when Keshi said that it was not everyone that would make the team, I was sure I wasn't among those he was referring to.

And then the list came out, my name wasn't there.

And the painful part was that, unlike me, some of the names on the list did not play one qualifying match.

"And that's how I missed out of that World Cup," Ogu said.

Although Ogu returned to the squad after the 2014 World Cup and made the squad for the 2018 World Cup, he never got to play on the biggest stage.

The Al-Adalah midfielder said he was disappointed former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr decided to leave him on the bench in the final game against Argentina.

"And then another one was the last World Cup, the dream (of going to the World Cup) came through, and the man (former coach Gernot Rohr) didn't even give me one minute,"

He said. "Even when I needed to be on the pitch when Nigerians needed me against Argentina, he did not bring me in. That was painful too.

Ogu stayed with the team after the 2018 World Cup, representing the country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The 34-year-old revealed he felt pain after the team lost to Algeria in the semifinal.

"The second one was the semifinal of the 2019 AFCON, where we lost to Algeria and couldn't make the final.

"That was tough, even though I was not on the pitch," Ogu added.

Ogu has 24 caps for Nigeria but has not played for the team since 2019.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

