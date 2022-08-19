'He hasn't achieved anything'- Mikel's former agent cautions Osimhen

The 22-year-old has been one of the top strikers in the Italian Serie A since he joined Napoli from Lille for a club-record fee in 2020.

However, while Osimhen's talent is undeniable, he has also sometimes been at the centre of some not-pleasant situations. The Nigerian international once insulted a journalist on social media and has also gotten involved with fans in the past.

But Shittu is not a fan of the behaviour and has urged the Nigerian to focus on his football. Shittu, who is the agent that took John Mikel Obi to Chelsea, says Osimhen should learn how to behave differently.

The FIFA-licensed agent says Osimhen has not achieved anything in football yet, and he needs to stay disciplined. Shittu revealed this in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports at a La Liga media briefing.

"Osimhen still stands out, I just want him to comport himself differently more, Shittu told Pulse Sports.

"He just needs to calm himself down. He has a great future.

"He needs to bring in a certain level of discipline in himself to show the world.

"He is still young, he hasn't achieved anything, but he is a player that could achieve things," Shittu said.

Osimhen is known for his antics on social media, but Shittu insists he should focus on football alone and let his team handle his social media accounts.

"He doesn't need to get involved in all those social media things. Let the people who are handling it handle it, just go do the job," Shittu added.