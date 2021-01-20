Nigerian footballer Joel Obi has announced that he has welcomed a baby boy with his caucasian partner.

Obi took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of the new bundle of joy.

“Welcome to world little prince,” Joel wrote before hinting that the baby would be his last child. “You are the perfect finishing touch to our family,” he added.

The new baby is Obi’s third child with his caucasian partner. The Nigerian footballer also has a son and daughter with his partner.

The 29-year-old regularly shares photos of his family on social media, although it is not known if he has officially married his partner.

Obi now plays in Italy with Chievo Verona who play in the Serie B-second division.