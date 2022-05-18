PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with thrilling comeback

Niyi Iyanda
Liverpool remains just one point behind Manchester City after coming from a goal down to record a 2-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday night. Fresh from Sunday's FA Cup triumph, Jurgen Klopp fielded a rotated squad, making nine changes in total.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates his side's comeback win over Southampton
As early as the 10th minute, Southampton threatened their visitors when Chelsea loanee Armando Broja reacted well to receive a driven pass but could not find the finish to beat Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

Liverpool should have read the warning signs, but they were soon trailing at St Mary's Stadium. Nathan Redmond found himself in space and decided to try his luck from the edge of the box, and his shot flew into the corner of the net.

Nathan Redmond fires Southampton into the lead
Jurgen Klopp's men soon got a goal back through Roberto Firmino, but the assistant referee ruled it out for offside. Japanese forward Takumi Minamino fired a speculative shot from the edge of the box, but Alex Mccarthy flew to his left side to make a good save.

Minutes later, Minamino would not be denied twice, and the former RB Salzburg winger soon got the equalizer Liverpool desperately needed. Following a sweeping move by Liverpool, Minamino found himself on the end of a perfect pass and rifled in a powerful shot into the top corner.

Diogo Jota celebrates with Takumi Minamino for scoring the equaliser
Early in the second half Diogo Jota went close when he expertly brought down a lofted pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas. The Greek fullback was central to most of Liverpool's attacking play, flying down the left flank and delivering dangerous crosses at the Southampton defenders.

In the 67th minute, Tsimikas played in a looping corner, and Joel Matip rose highest to emphatically head Liverpool into the lead.

Joel Matip headed the winning goal into the top corner
Both teams had good chances to add to the scoreline, with Ibrahima Konate going close with a powerful header from another set-piece and Nathan Redmond almost grabbing a brace if not for a flying dive from Alisson. The scores remained the same, and the win keeps Liverpool's title hopes very much alive.

Liverpool defenders Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate
Had Nathan Redmond equalized with his speculative effort in the final minutes, Manchester City would have gone into the final game day with an advantage over their closest rivals.

Alisson denied Nathan Redmond late in the game with a good save
Tuesday's result leaves the Merseyside club just one point behind Pep Guardiola's side, who would hope to hold onto their slender advantage to finish the season with a piece of silverware.

Liverpool on the other hand is chasing an unprecedented quadruple, with the squad selection for the trip to Southampton a result of needed rotation ahead of a hectic final game week and the European final which follows.

Manchester City host Aston Villa, while Liverpool host Wolves on May 22, in what promises to be an exciting final matchday of the 2021/2022 English Premier League season.

