Martinelli is a generational talent like Aguero, Sanchez - Cole

Mikel Arteta has rebuilt the Gunners squad this season with young players such as Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavarez and Martinelli forming a core of an improving Arsenal side. Martinelli has contributed two goals and two assists in his last five Premier League matches in less than one month.

Cole told BT Sport that Martinelli is just as industrious as Aguero and Sanchez when they just arrived in the Premier League. The football pundit also revealed that he has always been a huge fan of the Brazilian.

"I left the stadium and I was driving away I was thinking this is the first time in 10 years there’s something to work from with Arsenal, there’s a base," Cole said.

"This lad is outstanding, Martinelli. I’ve always been a big fan of his. He reminds me of a young Aguero, who is busy, just like Alexis Sanchez."

The youngster could get an extended run in the Gunners side in the wake of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's disciplinary issues which has seen him excluded for the last two league matches as well as the upcoming fixture against Leeds United.

Following Martinelli's performance against West Ham United the last time out, the Spanish manager could be inclined to give the 20-year-old more opportunities to stake his place in the team.

Arteta stated: "Well certainly it was one of the best in every aspect of the game. He was cramping again and he needs to mature in that sense but his overall understanding of the game is getting much better.

"He’s able to put some gears into his play. Sometimes he’s still doing everything at 100 miles per hour but the energy and quality he shows at times is top."