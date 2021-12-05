RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Damola Ogungbe

Edouard Mendy was at fault for West ham's first and third goal as Chelsea concedes three goals for the first time under Thomas Tuchel

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has leapt to the defense of Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the light of two errors that led to the Blues' loss against West Ham. Cole said that the Chelsea keeper should be given some grace has he has been in top form for so long and he is only human too.

West Ham's Arthur Masuaku (below) celebrates his winning goal against Chelsea
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku (below) celebrates his winning goal against Chelsea AFP

Mendy was culpable for gifting West Ham a first-half penalty, failing to immediately clear a short back pass from Chelsea captain Jorginho. The Senegalese shot-stopper was also beaten by a fortuitous cross-cum-shot from Arthur Masuaku as the Hammers scored the winner in the 87th minute.

Despite Mendy's errors, Cole unequivocally defended the goalkeeper, recalling that the 29-year-old has been outstanding for the Blues in recent times. The ex-Chelsea midfielder told Daily Mail: "Mendy was at fault for the penalty. That was a freak of a goal. You can't blame him. He's been outstanding for such a long time."

Cole then stressed that Mendy was only human, thus prone to mistakes. The 40-year-old former England international also commended the Chelsea squad, stating that the current team means other teams have to rely on the extraordinary to beat them.

"Goalkeepers are human beings, not robots. It would take something like that to beat this Chelsea team - a world-class goal or something out of the ordinary," Cole said.

Mendy has been in great form since he joined Chelsea last summer
Mendy has been in great form since he joined Chelsea last summer pulse senegal

Manuel Lanzini converted the Mendy-induced penalty in the 40th minute to briefly bring West Ham level after a Thiago Silva opener. Mason Mount's volley shortly after ensured Chelsea went in for the break on top at 2-1. Jarod Bowen brought the Hammers level again in the 56th minute before Masuaku completed the comeback for David Moyes' side.

Following Saturday's loss, Chelsea dropped from the first position, ceding the first and second spots to Manchester City and Liverpool. Saturday's game was the first time Chelsea had conceded three goals in a match since Thomas Tuchel took charge in late January.

Damola Ogungbe

