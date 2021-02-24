Anyone looking to know the role Joe Aribo has played in Rangers’ Scottish Premiership title push this season, his performance in their 4-1 win over Dundee United on Sunday, February 21, 2021, will be the perfect reference.

There might not be many games where he dominated from start to finish as he did at the Ibrox Stadium, but there is a lot that Aribo’s Man-of-the-Match performance on Saturday tells us.

Aribo was unplayable in that game without putting in the wrong foot. Everything was perfect—the weight of his passes, timing of his tackles and runs and his goal.

It was a complete midfielder performance from the 24-year-old Nigerian. Aside from his shift at the defensive end, the Nigerian was a constant threat in offense for the Steven Gerrard-led side.

He let out a slew of shots-most of them blocked-because of his hesitancy, and it was from two of those attempts that Rangers’ got two games.

Joe Aribo had a complete game in midfield for Rangers (Twitter/Rangers) Twitter

Before Rangers’ opener, he arrived at the edge of the box, sold the defender a dummy with his left, shifted the ball to his weaker right foot, with which he pulled an effort that was tipped around the post by the goalkeeper.

He was allowed to do the same again, this time with his strong foot, and Dundee United paid for it. He sold the dummy with his right foot, shifted the ball to the left before unleashing a shot at the edge of the Dundee United box. It needed a deflection from a teammate to beat the Dundee goalkeeper.

His goal came in the 48th minute. He bullied his way past a marker, played a one-two with Alfredo Morelos, got a little inside the box before unleashing a left-footed shot that flew past the goalkeeper.

That was his sixth league goal of the season in 23 games as Rangers look to stop rivals Celtic from a 10th consecutive title.

For his performance on Sunday, the 24-year-old was named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week.

“A top-class performance from the midfielder was the inspiration behind Rangers’ 4-1 victory over Dundee United on Sunday as Steven Gerrard’s men moved closer to the title,” reads a statement on the SPFL website.

“The Nigerian international not only dazzled with his play on the ball, he also scored an excellent goal and is this week’s star man.”

Aribo has been fantastic for Rangers this season. Granted, he has never been this dominant for 90 minutes for many parts of this season, but his fine moments have propelled Rangers, who are still unbeaten in the league.

Aribo’s performances this season must have drawn admirers, but to go to that next level, he must learn how to maintain his influence for the whole 90 minutes.

For now, the Nigeria international and Rangers are gunning for a title, which is the focus.