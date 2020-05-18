Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo has missed out on the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) title with Rangers after Celtic have been declared champions of the 2-19/2020 season.

The SPFL has been on halt since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs in late April voted that the season be ended and league leaders Celtic declared champions.

The SPFL at a board meeting on Monday, May 18 followed the decision of the clubs and Celtics have now won the league title for a ninth time in a row.

Celtic were 13 points ahead of nearest challengers Rangers who at a time looked like they were going to challenge for the title.

Steven Gerrard and Joe Aribo (Rangers) Rangers

For Rangers, Aribo made 17 appearances in the league with 25 starts and scored three goals for the Steven Gerrard side.

The 23-year-old joined Rangers just before the season and became a regular player in the squad.