Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo will miss Nigeria’s friendly games against Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia in October 2020 due to an ankle.

Aribo missed Rangers’ last two league games due to an ankle injury which has now been confirmed to be worse than initially feared.

“Joe Aribo has had a setback with an ankle strain and will be missing for four to six weeks,” Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said in a press conference on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Gerrard also confirmed that the 24-year-old will not require surgery for the injury.

“It’s a big blow with Joe. He is a player we rate rightly, it is actually good news as it was a situation that could have required surgery but he doesn’t and we hope he can be back in four weeks.

“It will be a blow however as he is a major talent.”

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will now have to prepare for the friendly games against Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia in October without Aribo.

Joe Aribo scored on his debut for the Super Eagles (Instagram/jaribo) Instagram

Since his Super Eagles debut in September 2019, Aribo has become an important player for Nigeria’s national team.

He scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw against Ukraine and netted another goal against Brazil in another friendly game.