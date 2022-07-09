SUPER EAGLES

'It’s a good club' - Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Aribo ready to take Southampton to Europe after ₦2.9 billion move from Rangers.

Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers
Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

On Saturday, July 9 Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo completed a move to Premier League outfit Southampton Football Club.

Recommended articles

The 25-year-old Aribo joins Southampton from Scottish Premier League side Rangers.

Aribo moved to Southampton for an estimated 2.9 billion naira and is ready to take his new club to Europe.

ALSO READ: Nottingham Forest to start transfer war with Aston Villa for Joe Aribo

Aribo, Bassey make Scottish Premiership Team of the Season

Aribo has proven ex-England star wrong with Southampton move, which could be a sign of big things to come

Aribo moved to Southampton for an estimated 2.9 billion naira
Aribo moved to Southampton for an estimated 2.9 billion naira Pulse Nigeria

Aribo posted a lengthy message on his official Instagram account to thank Rangers for his three years at the club.

He said, "It’s been an amazing journey being part of this special club. I hold Rangers very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage. Playing at Ibrox was a dream & I’m glad I got to experience it.

"I’m happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 league title winning season. I’d like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you’ve done for me during my time here, you’ve always made me feel welcome & I’ve always had your full support.

Aribo
Aribo Pulse Nigeria

"I’ve developed into an even better player, credit to the supporters who always had my back and stayed patient during the tough times.

"We created a lot of memories together, memories that I will carry with me throughout the rest of my career. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future & I’ll always be checking in 💙 Joe Aribo."

Aribo in an interview with the official Southampton website explained his expectations for the season.

He said, “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

Aribo was happy to play a part in the historic 55 league title winning season
Aribo was happy to play a part in the historic 55 league title winning season Pulse Nigeria

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Joe Aribo is officially a Southampton player

    Official: Super Eagles star Joe Aribo joins Southampton

  • Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

    'It’s a good club' - Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

  • empty

    Captain Iheanacho leads Leicester City to pre-season breakfast against 5th-tier club

Recommended articles

Official: Super Eagles star Joe Aribo joins Southampton

Official: Super Eagles star Joe Aribo joins Southampton

'It’s a good club' - Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

'It’s a good club' - Joe Aribo joins Southampton from Rangers

Captain Iheanacho leads Leicester City to pre-season breakfast against 5th-tier club

Captain Iheanacho leads Leicester City to pre-season breakfast against 5th-tier club

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup