Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

The 25-year-old provided an 81st-minute assist for substitute Kemar Roofe as the Gers secured a slim 1-0 victory to go level on 70 points with league leaders Celtic.

Aribo made good on his promise before the match when he stated that he wants to increase his goals and assists contribution to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

Aribo continues impressive season in Rangers win

The Nigerian midfielder is now up 15 goal involvements this season, seven goals (7) and eight (8) assists, just two goal involvements short of his best-ever return during the 2019/20 season.

Aribo made his 27th league start for Rangers and he marked the occasion with an all-round performance in front of his home side.

The Super Eagles midfielder posted 87.2% pass accuracy from 68 touches while also creating one (1) big chance from four (4) key passes and one (1) cross.

Aribo was in combative form on both ends of the pitch as he engaged in 23 duels all match, winning 10 of those. The 25-year-old also made two (2) tackles and one (1) interception.

Calvin Bassey retains his place in Starting XI

Calvin Bassey was also in action for the full duration of the match at the Ibrox Stadium, starting alongside Connor Goldson in the centre of defence.

Bassey made five (5) of his ten (10) attempted duels while also making three (3) tackles and one (1) blocked shot.

Van Bronckhorst also called on Leon Balogun in the 59th minute to shore up the defence in place of Borna Barisic as Rangers chased the win.

Balogun helps Rangers keep clean sheet

Balogun recorded one (1) clearance, one (1) interception, and won two (2) of the four (4) duels he engaged in.

Rangers now trail Celtic on only goal difference pending the latter's visit to Livingston in the final match of the day in the Scottish Premiership.