Jimmy Thelin explains why Elfsborg signed Super Eagles hopeful Ibrahim Buhari

Buhari is the latest player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to leave for the Swedish top flight.

The 21-year-old leaves Plateau United to join IF Elfsborg on a four-year deal. The Swedish club revealed this in an announcement on their official website.

The statement read: IF Elfsborg have agreed with Plateau United in the Nigerian Premier League on a transfer for defender Ibrahim Buhari, who joins the squad immediately. Ibrahim has signed a contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Buhari is the latest player from the NPFL to join a Swedish club after Silas Nwankwo joined Mjallby AIF from Nasarawa United last year.

But while Nwankwo is a striker, Buhari is a defender, which makes the deal even more impressive. Thelin has now explained the reason behind Elfsborg's decision, saying Buhari has a range of qualities that can help the club defensively and offensively.

"Ibrahim is a big, powerful and athletic defender with a good passing foot and a good eye for the game," Thelin said on Elfsborg's website.

"Ibrahim's timing and athletic ability make him a big threat in offensive set-piece situations which was shown by a good goal score in the league game.

"This combination means that Ibrahim is a profile that we believe will suit us well for the future, he added.

Meanwhile, Elfsborg general manager Stefan Andreasson also expressed his happiness over the deal. Andreasson revealed they had agreed a deal with Buhari and Nasarawa before the transfer window close, but he could not join due to a lack of a work permit.

"We are very pleased to be able to attract a player of Ibrahim's calibre and potential and look forward to continuing to develop him as a person and player," Andreasson said.

"We agreed with Plateau United and Ibrahim Buhari before our transfer window closed on 11/8, and then there has been a wait for the work permit, which is now ready," he added.

Buhari cannot wait to start

Buhari also shares the same view with his new general manager, expressing his happiness that the deal is finally over the line.

"I am very, very happy to be here. I feel ready to finally get started properly," Buhari said.

"Since I signed the contract, I have been eager to come to Sweden and Elfsborg."

"I have followed the team and had a little extra control over statistics of various kinds, Ibrahim added.

Buhari plays as a centre-back, and he is expected to fit into the role at Elfsborg. He made 34 appearances for Plateau United last season, scoring an impressive six goals.

His performances last season earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Although he is still waiting to make his debut, Elfsborg have signed a player with the potential to play for the three-time African champions.

Buhari will hope to help Elfsborg improve on their current league position. The Yellow Ones are currently in eighth position with 33 points from 23 games.