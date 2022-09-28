Jimmy Thelin explains why Elfsborg signed Super Eagles hopeful Ibrahim Buhari

Super Eagles invitee Ibrahim Buhari is the latest player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to leave for the Swedish top-flight.

Buhari leaves Plateau United to join IF Elfsborg on a four-year deal. The Swedish club revealed this in an announcement on their official website.

The statement read: IF Elfsborg have agreed with Plateau United in the Nigerian Premier League on a transfer for defender Ibrahim Buhari, who joins the squad immediately. Ibrahim has signed a contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Buhari is the latest player from the NPFL to join a Swedish club after Silas Nwankwo joined Mjallby AIF from Nasarawa United last year.

Speaking after his unveiling, Buhari expressed his delight over the deal, which had been in the works since last year.

"I am very, very happy to be here. I feel ready to finally get started properly," Buhari said on the club website.

"Since I signed the contract, I have been eager to come to Sweden and Elfsborg."

"I have followed the team and had a little extra control over statistics of various kinds, Ibrahim added.

Meanwhile, Elfsborg manager Stefan Andreasson also expressed his happiness over the deal. Andreasson revealed they had agreed a deal with Buhari and Nasarawa before the transfer window close, but he could not join due to a lack of a work permit.

"We are very pleased to be able to attract a player of Ibrahim's calibre and potential and look forward to continuing to develop him as a person and player," Andreasson said.

"We agreed with Plateau United and Ibrahim Buhari before our transfer window closed on 11/8, and then there has been a wait for the work permit, which is now ready," he added.

Buhari plays as a centre-back, and he is expected to fit into the role at Elfsborg. He made 34 appearances for Plateau United last season, scoring an impressive six goals.

His performances last season earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Although he is still waiting to make his debut, Elfsborg have signed a player with the potential to play for the three-time African champions.

Buhari will hope to help Elfsborg improve on their current league position. The Yellow Ones are currently in eighth position with 33 points from 23 games.