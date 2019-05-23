Spanish star Jesus Navas got to speak on his experience playing with African players as Seville got a busy day in Tanzania.

Navas and his Seville teammates had a busy first day in Tanzania after arriving in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, May 21 for a post-season friendly against local side Simba SC.

As part of the LaLiga World Challenge programme, Seville will face local heavyweights Simba FC in a friendly game at the Tanzania National main Stadium on Thursday, May 23.

At the pre-match conference on Wednesday, May 23, the 33-year-old Navas got to speak about his experience with African players.

Answering a Pulse Sports’ question about his experience with African players, the Spain international paid tribute to former teammates Yaya Toure and Seydou Keïta.

“Toure is a great player whom I learnt very much from at Manchester City,” Navas told Pulse Sports at the press conference.

“Keita till this very day remains a very close friend of mine and was at my house with his family just two weeks ago.”

Busy day in Tanzania

The pre-match press conference was part of a slew of activities that the Seville squad got involved in on their first day in Tanzania.

After a night’s rest, the crew had a busy day on Wednesday with a slew of activities before the friendly game on Thursday.

It started with a welcome press conference at the National Main Stadium featuring representatives from both clubs and local various local institutions.

President of Seville Jose Castro and Antonio Barradas, director of LaLiga in South Africa spoke to the media about their visit to Tanzania.

Both Castro and in his statement said Africa has paid a huge part in the success story of LaLiga over the years.

“For Seville FC, it’s an honour to be the first LaLiga team and only the second team from Europe to come to Tanzania,” Castro said.

After the press conference, LaLiga and Seville representatives took part in a seminar with directors of local clubs and institutions to exchange ideas, knowledge and expertise relating to the football industry and the positive impact of the sport on the society.

While the seminar was going on, five Seville players; Wissam Ben Yedder, Ibrahim Amadou, Munir El Haddadi, Bryan Gil and Sergi Gomez took part in a football clinic with local kids.

In the evening, captain Navas and coach Joaquin Caparros faced the media for the pre-match press conference.

Caparros who is on his last duty as coach of Seville spoke about the impact of the match and what to expect from his men.

After the press conference, the squad trained at the stadium before a visit to the Tanzania museum.