Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

Damola Ogungbe
Leeds United are 16th on the Premier League table and Jesse Marsch has only 12 matches to turn things around

Jesse Marsch will face Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal within 3 weeks between March and April (IMAGO/PA Images)
New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has issued a rallying call to his players after he was appointed the manager of the relegation-threatened side.

Marsch was appointed by the club after sacking Marcelo Bielsa following the club's run of 15 matches without a victory in all competitions.

The American manager noted that he understands the present situation of the club and promised to give his all to help the club to beat the drop.

Marsch said: "Obviously I'm excited but I'm very focused on the task at hand. I know the situation is not exactly what everyone had envisioned when the season started.

Jesse Marsch gained prominence after working with Red Bull clubs Leipzig and Salzburg AFP

"But I have my energy and I'm focused and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help this team."

The former RB Leipzig manager also described Leeds United's remaining matches in the Premier League as '12 Cup finals' as the club fights to retain its top-flight status.

"I don't quite see it as 12 Cup finals - I see it as 12 games is enough time. We have to stay calm, there's no panic," Marsch stated.

"I know there's been stress because of the way the last few games have gone, but I think for us it's really important that we focus on every moment, every game, and every day and that we remove the stress and focus on the things we can control."

Marcelo Bielsa agreed to leave Leeds United by mutual consent IMAGO / PA Images

Bielsa had been at Leeds United since 2018, taking the club up from the English Championship during the 2019/20 season and finished ninth in his first season in the top-flight.

Marsch's first match in the league is against Leicester City (A) on Saturday, March 5, before games against Aston Villa (H), Norwich City (H), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) all in March.

Damola Ogungbe

