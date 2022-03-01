Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

Marsch was appointed by the club after sacking Marcelo Bielsa following the club's run of 15 matches without a victory in all competitions.

I have the energy and I am focused - Marsch

The American manager noted that he understands the present situation of the club and promised to give his all to help the club to beat the drop.

Marsch said: "Obviously I'm excited but I'm very focused on the task at hand. I know the situation is not exactly what everyone had envisioned when the season started.

AFP

"But I have my energy and I'm focused and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help this team."

Marsch calls for less panic ahead of '12 cup finals'

The former RB Leipzig manager also described Leeds United's remaining matches in the Premier League as '12 Cup finals' as the club fights to retain its top-flight status.

"I don't quite see it as 12 Cup finals - I see it as 12 games is enough time. We have to stay calm, there's no panic," Marsch stated.

"I know there's been stress because of the way the last few games have gone, but I think for us it's really important that we focus on every moment, every game, and every day and that we remove the stress and focus on the things we can control."

IMAGO / PA Images

Bielsa had been at Leeds United since 2018, taking the club up from the English Championship during the 2019/20 season and finished ninth in his first season in the top-flight.