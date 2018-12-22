Jeison Murillo has been brought in by Ernesto Valverde's as the first reinforcement of the winter break, here are 5 things to know about ﻿reigning LaLiga Champions Barcelona﻿’s new signing

1. Jeison Murillo is 26-years-old

Jeison Murillo was born in Cali, Colombia on May, 27 1992 which makes him 26-year-old.

2. Previous clubs

Jeison Murillo‘s move to Barcelona was not his first professional transfer as over the years he has been as played for several clubsides.

He started his career at home town club Deportivo Cali where he started his career.

He moved to Italian Serie A side Udinese in 2010, and was shipped on loan to Granada team B for one season.

Jeison then signed for Granada permanently in 2011 before he was shipped out on loan to Cádiz in 2012 and Las Palmas in 2013.

He returned to feature for Granada for two more seasons before signing for Inter Milan in 2015.

Murillo returned to Spain on loan to Valencia in 2017, before signing permanently in 2018.

3. Murillo and Colombia

Murillo is a Colombian and has played with his country’s youth setups at U-17 and U-20 level

He made his international debut for Colombia in 2014 in a friendly win over El Salvador.

He went on to represent the country at the 2015 and 2016 Copa America and missed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

4. Jeison Murillo style of play

Jeison Murillo is a central defender but has also been utilized as a right back on several occasions.

Not the most dominant in the air, Murillo has shown that he is very comfortable bringing the ball from the back.

He is expected to provide competition for Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

5. Awards

During his time as a professional footballer, Murillo is yet to win any collective trophy with either his national team or his various clubs.

He however has an individual award with his country when he won the "Best Young Player" of the tournament at the 2015 Copa America.