Former Super Eagles star midfielder Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has stated that he is shocked about the court order to arrest him for tax evasion.

Pulse Sports earlier reported that the 45-year-old has been declared a wanted man by the Lagos High Court in Igbosere.

Okocha faces a three-count charge for failure to furnish his return of income in a case that was taken to court for the first time in on June 6, 2017 by the prosecutor, Dr. Jide Martins.

The Nigerian football legend refused to show up in court and it has since been declared wanted by the court and to be arrested.

Okocha has come out to give his version of events by revealing that he was not contacted by the prosecutor or the court but has been alerted to the recent development by the media and newspaper.

In a report by the Guardian, Okocha stated that the coverage of the tax evasion by local and international media has brought his attention to the issue which was unknown to him.

He said, “I only read about it on the pages of newspapers.

“No one contacted me. As a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I know very well that nobody is above the law. But honestly speaking, I was never contacted by anybody on issues before the court order.”

Okocha’s issue with the tax evasion comes after his former teammate Nwankwo Kanu stated that his medal were stolen at his hostel in another battle in court.