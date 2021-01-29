Nigerian football great Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has revealed that he is pleased that he was a childhood idol to German midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ozil had a Twitter question and answer session where he revealed that he wore Okocha’s jersey as a kid.

The Nigerian football legend is pleased with Ozil’s revelation and said he was happy.

“I was very happy. I did not know about the last tweet Mesut Ozil posted,” Okocha told Goal.

“It is very pleasing to be the idol of such a world star player, to inspire him.

“Mesut is a world-class player. It is a very good thing [for him] to come to Fenerbahce. I think he will definitely be successful in Fenerbahce.”

As a Turkish immigrant in German, Ozil grew up following Fenerabche; the club Okocha once played.

It was Okocha’s Fenerbache’s shirt that the World Cup winner said he won as a kid.