In a move that shocked the world, Messi left hometown club Barcelona and has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

The Argentine superstar will be getting paid £1M per week at Paris Saint-Germain and Okocha while reacting to that development regretted in jest that his playing days came too early.

“I came too early and Messi came at the right time,” Okocha joked while speaking to Guardian Nigeria.

“If I was paid such amount of money in my playing days, maybe I would have stayed back in France forever. I wouldn’t have thought of coming to Nigeria.”

Okocha is regarded as one of the most talented players out of Africa and played in several countries, including Paris Saint-Germain where he spent four years.