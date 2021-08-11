Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha has cheekily revealed that he played football too early when the pay wasn’t as high as what Lionel Messi will be getting at his former club Paris Saint-Germain.
Okocha said he would not have returned to Nigeria if he earned what Messi is being paid at PSG.
In a move that shocked the world, Messi left hometown club Barcelona and has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.
The Argentine superstar will be getting paid £1M per week at Paris Saint-Germain and Okocha while reacting to that development regretted in jest that his playing days came too early.
“I came too early and Messi came at the right time,” Okocha joked while speaking to Guardian Nigeria.
“If I was paid such amount of money in my playing days, maybe I would have stayed back in France forever. I wouldn’t have thought of coming to Nigeria.”
Okocha is regarded as one of the most talented players out of Africa and played in several countries, including Paris Saint-Germain where he spent four years.
He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 1998 in a £12.4 deal which was the highest by an African player at that time. He left Paris Saint-Germain for Bolton Wanderers in England in 2002 on a free transfer.
