Jasmine Lennard says she has evidence that ﻿Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo﻿ threatened to cut her body and throw her into a river.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a legal battle as another woman Jasmine Lennard says she was threatened by the Juventus star.

Ronaldo was accused of rape by former model Kathryn Mayorga in 2018.

The case was reported by German newspaper Der Spiegel and went she went public stating that she had evidence to prove her claims.

Ronaldo has denied the rape accusations by Mayorga on several occasions.

The 31-year-old Juventus star now has another case to battle as Lennard went on Twitter to state her point revealing that she even has evidence to back up her claims.

In her twitter messages, Lennard who is an English model stated that she decided to speak up about the situation after watching the trending documentary Surviving Rkelly which inspired her.

She stated in her series of tweets that she would join up with Mayorga's team.

There has not been any reaction from Ronaldo's team to the news which has circulated throughout social media.

Her tweets

On that note and after much thought i am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me. I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you.

There is nothing in this life that I hate more than bullies. People who abuse their positions of power and bully people who don't have the capacity to defend themselves.

No it doesn't. The word NO means NO. The word STOP means STOP. If you continue a sexual act while a woman is screaming for you to stop you are a rapist and a monster and I don't give a fuck how good you can kick a football or sing a song.

Victims of sexual abuse. He legitimately thinks he's going to get away with it. Not now. I have had a relationship with him for a decade. We have been communicating pretty much on a daily basis for the last year and half and I have messages and recordings that'll be invaluable to

Kathryn and her team in showing his true nature and character how unwell he is. I refuse to sit back any longer. It's wrong. It makes me feel like I'm complicit. I just can't. Reach out to me Kathryn i will help you.