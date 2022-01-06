What Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea need this January transfer window

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester City are not obligated to make moves this January but Liverpool and Chelsea require additions if they are to catch up with the league leaders

Raphinha, Harry Kane, and Jules Kounde are all linked with moves to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively
Top teams around England are set for another go at the transfer window with the coming of winter. Whilst most clubs would prefer to not dabble into the January transfer window, summer inadequacies and injuries often force clubs to make a few additions to their squad.

For the majority of the Top 6 sides, there would be few incomings but others would need to dip into the market to either sustain their title push or secure a Top 4 spot for next season. We will look at what Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea need during the 2022 January transfer window.

Pep Guardiola's side is in a rich vein of form, already 10 points clear at the top of the table. There are no obvious chinks with a City team that boasts enough firepower to deliver the 4th title in five years to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have won 11 consecutive Premier League games since they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in late October
City might find a lot of sense in the saying that you do not mess with perfection and thus hold on to what they have got this winter. Centre forward targets such as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are expected to remain unavailable this winter, thus carrying over City's pronounced search for a striker till next summer.

The vacuum left by the departure of Ferran Torres for Barcelona is expected to be filled in-house with the promotion of Cole Palmer to a more stable first-team role. Whilst rumours abound concerning possible departures for Raheem Sterling and/or Bernardo Silva, the Citizens are expected to keep hold of the duo till summer at least.

The Reds have been far from invisible this season and a potent title push might already be out of hand this season. 11 points behind City with a game in hand means Jurgen Klopp's team does not have their destiny in their hands but there is still a lot riding on doing smart business this January.

Salah, Mane, and Naby Keita have all departed for AFCON 2021
The departure of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) means there is a quantum-sized gap in attack to be filled, one that Leeds United's Raphinha has been mooted to be the man to hold the fort. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and FC Porto's Luiz Diaz are alternatives to the blooming Brazilian.

However, it would not be a surprise if Klopp decides to stick to Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi in the absence of the Africans. The two-legged EFL Cup semifinal against Arsenal and the visit of Leicester City are the Reds highest profile fixtures till mid-February when Salah and Mane are due back at the Anfield Stadium.

The Blues are one of the Top 6 sides that might be having a busy January transfer window with a couple of incomings expected at Stamford Bridge. Thiago Silva's recent contract extension ties only one of four centre backs who might leave Chelsea at the end of this season.

Rudiger is reportedly in talks with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool over a summer move
Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt, Sevilla's Jules Kounde, and Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai have all been strongly linked to Chelsea with Thomas Tuchel needing to cover possible departures for Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues also need to sign wing-backs to cover for the loss of Ben Chilwell and Reece James with the former's injury coinciding poor run of results. Everton's Lucas Digne is heavily linked with the Blues as well as AC Milan's Theo Hernandez. Both players could be key to helping Chelsea get back on track with at least five trophies still on offer this season.

