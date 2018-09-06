Pulse.ng logo
Jamilu Collins prayed for Seychelles vs Nigeria call-up

Jamilu Collins Super Eagles new boy prayed for call-up to national team

Jamilu Collins believes his hardwork and a divine intervention earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Jamilu Collins is delighted to be part of the Super Eagles squad (Fussball)

Super Eagles new boy Jamilu Collins has stated that he prayed for a call-up to the Nigerian national team.

The 24-year-old left back has never been called up to any Nigerian team set up even at youth levels.

play Jamilu Collins is delighted to have joined up with his new teammates (NFF)

The SC Paderborn defender is included in Gernot Rohr’s team for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers

Jamilu stated in a report by AOIFootball that he is really happy to finally be given the opportunity to represent his country of birth which is something he has even called on God to do.

play (Sibenski)

He said,  “I’m really happy for the opportunity to play for Nigeria because I have always prayed and hoped that one day I will receive a call-up to play for my fatherland."

Jamilu who play for SC Paderborn also stated that he is he has trained well and is prepared for the Super Eagles upcoming game.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play

Super Eagles

(Getty Images)

Jamilu said, “I have trained hard for it and I’m super excited.

“I’m already looking forward to meeting the players and will arrive on the first day of camping.”

Gernot Rohr stated earlier that some world cup star will be dropped hence the inclusion of Jamilu and Bryan Idowu in place of Elderson Echijile.

He is expected to make his first senior appearance either against Seychelles or the friendly against Saudi Arabia.

