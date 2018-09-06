news

Super Eagles new boy Jamilu Collins has stated that he prayed for a call-up to the Nigerian national team.

The 24-year-old left back has never been called up to any Nigerian team set up even at youth levels.

The SC Paderborn defender is included in Gernot Rohr’s team for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers

Jamilu stated in a report by AOIFootball that he is really happy to finally be given the opportunity to represent his country of birth which is something he has even called on God to do.

He said, “I’m really happy for the opportunity to play for Nigeria because I have always prayed and hoped that one day I will receive a call-up to play for my fatherland."

Jamilu who play for SC Paderborn also stated that he is he has trained well and is prepared for the Super Eagles upcoming game.

Jamilu said, “I have trained hard for it and I’m super excited.

“I’m already looking forward to meeting the players and will arrive on the first day of camping.”

Gernot Rohr stated earlier that some world cup star will be dropped hence the inclusion of Jamilu and Bryan Idowu in place of Elderson Echijile.