Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins is attracting the interest of English clubs Newcastle United and Fulham.

Collins has been a regular for Bundesliga side Paderborn 07 where he has a contract until 2021.

Although Paderborn has been poor on their return to German flight, the 25-year-old has shown enough to attract the interest of other clubs.

According to Transfermarket, other German clubs like Schalke, Hertha and Mainz are also looking at the Nigerian left-back.

With Paderborn in the bottom of the Bundesliga table and almost certain to suffer the drop, the defender could see it as the perfect time to leave the German club.

For Paderborn 07 so far this season, the Nigeria international has played 21 times and scored once.

Collins has been with Paderborn since 2017 and played a crucial part in their rise from the third division to the top flight.

Collins made his debut for the Super Eagles in October 2018 and has since made 13 appearances.