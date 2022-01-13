He is not nice like other Premier League defenders - Redknapp tells Chelsea to keep Rudiger

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rudiger wants a new contract with bumper pay at Chelsea but the Blues' are wary of offering the 28-year-old a long-term contract

Rudiger was in action at both ends of the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night
Rudiger was in action at both ends of the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night

Former England international Jamie Redknapp has advised Chelsea to do everything it can to keep Antonio Rudiger at the club beyond this summer.

Recommended articles

Rudiger is locked in contract talks with the Blues, with the 28-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool midfielder noted that the German defender brings a rough streak to the game that is not common amongst Premier League defenders anymore.

"I’m sure they are [doing everything to keep him]. There are not many like him in world football. A lot of centre-backs now, they’re nice," Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

Rudiger has been Chelsea's most consistent performer in defense this season
Rudiger has been Chelsea's most consistent performer in defense this season AFP

"Not many of them are going to be aggressive or kick you, be in for a fight every time you play against them. When I look at Rudiger that’s what he brings, he’s a one-off to that extent."

The 48-year-old pundit also stated that the German international perhaps has the upper hand in negotiations for a new contract with so many clubs interested in his signature.

Redknapp said: "If you’re Chelsea you are doing everything. But from Rudiger’s point of view, he’s in a brilliant position because everyone would want him."

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole also praised Rudiger's aggressiveness, stating that the Chelsea centre-back has a great attitude in training and always wants to be the best.

Cole explained: "I played with him at Roma. Great personality, great attitude in training, always pushing to want to be the best. He’s been integral in this Chelsea team in the way they play.

"He’s aggressive, not letting players come off him and go into little pockets that normally centre-backs don’t like to go in. He’s aggressive, he keeps Chelsea on front foot."

Rudiger shone at Roma before moving to Chelsea in 2017
Rudiger shone at Roma before moving to Chelsea in 2017 omnisports

According to Cole, Rudiger is also a great help with the young players coming through at the club. The former England left-back

"I hope he stays because I think he’s been brilliant, especially for the younger players. The younger players always come back to us and always mention how good he is with them. You need to keep players like him in and around the dressing room," Cole concluded.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are some of the clubs interested in taking the Chelsea defender if he becomes a free agent in June.

Rudiger has scored three goals and made four assists so far this season, scoring Chelsea's only goal in Wednesday's 1-0 EFL Cup semifinal over Tottenham Hotspur.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: 3 Super Eagles players who deserve to start against Sudan

AFCON 2021: 3 Super Eagles players who deserve to start against Sudan

He is not nice like other Premier League defenders - Redknapp tells Chelsea to keep Rudiger

He is not nice like other Premier League defenders - Redknapp tells Chelsea to keep Rudiger

Refereeing chaos tarnishes image of Africa Cup of Nations

Refereeing chaos tarnishes image of Africa Cup of Nations

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

AFCON 2021: 5 tactical observations from Matchday 1

AFCON 2021: 5 tactical observations from Matchday 1

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang to play against Ghana in Group C clash

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.