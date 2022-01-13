He is not nice like other Premier League defenders - Redknapp tells Chelsea to keep Rudiger

Rudiger is locked in contract talks with the Blues, with the 28-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Rudiger has the upper hand in contract negotiations - Redknapp

The former Liverpool midfielder noted that the German defender brings a rough streak to the game that is not common amongst Premier League defenders anymore.

"I’m sure they are [doing everything to keep him]. There are not many like him in world football. A lot of centre-backs now, they’re nice," Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

"Not many of them are going to be aggressive or kick you, be in for a fight every time you play against them. When I look at Rudiger that’s what he brings, he’s a one-off to that extent."

The 48-year-old pundit also stated that the German international perhaps has the upper hand in negotiations for a new contract with so many clubs interested in his signature.

Redknapp said: "If you’re Chelsea you are doing everything. But from Rudiger’s point of view, he’s in a brilliant position because everyone would want him."

Rudiger is a role model - Ashley Cole

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole also praised Rudiger's aggressiveness, stating that the Chelsea centre-back has a great attitude in training and always wants to be the best.

Cole explained: "I played with him at Roma. Great personality, great attitude in training, always pushing to want to be the best. He’s been integral in this Chelsea team in the way they play.

"He’s aggressive, not letting players come off him and go into little pockets that normally centre-backs don’t like to go in. He’s aggressive, he keeps Chelsea on front foot."

According to Cole, Rudiger is also a great help with the young players coming through at the club.

"I hope he stays because I think he’s been brilliant, especially for the younger players. The younger players always come back to us and always mention how good he is with them. You need to keep players like him in and around the dressing room," Cole concluded.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are some of the clubs interested in taking the Chelsea defender if he becomes a free agent in June.