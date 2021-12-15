RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Gerrard is already playing like Klopp - O'Hara gives Villa manager glowing ratings

Damola Ogungbe

Steven Gerrard has implemented a slight attacking change at Aston Villa that is very similar to Jurgen Klopp's style at Liverpool

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has praised Steven Gerrard for his impact at Aston Villa in such a short time since his appointment. O'Hara also pointed out that the Liverpool legend has got his Villa side playing like Jurgen Klopp's team already after just six matches in charge.

Gerrard has had a pleasing start to life in the Premier League, notching victories against Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and recently Norwich City. The former Rangers' manager has lost to only Manchester City and Liverpool, the top two sides in the league.

O'Hara believes that beyond the results, Gerrard has also added some style and substance to the Aston Villa playing style, one that is reminiscent of the playing pattern of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Speaking after Villa's 2-0 win over Norwich City last night, O'Hara told talkSPORT: "Correct me if I’m wrong, Villa fans, but I was watching the game tonight – and Gerrard’s got them set up very similar to how Liverpool play.

“They’ve got that front three. The intensity they’re playing at. They’re going after it. It’s very similar to how Liverpool are playing under Klopp.”

A noticeable difference between Dean Smith's Villa side to Gerrard's Villa side is a switch from Smith's usual 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3 set-up under the 41-year-old manager. This is a striking resemblance to the same front three that Klopp deploys at Liverpool, popularly Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino/Diogo Jota.

Gerrard has also been quick to change the fortunes of Villa who were 16th on the table when he took charge following five consecutive defeats before Smith was sacked. Villa have now risen to ninth on the table and are hurtling towards reaching the Top 6 aspiration of the Villa board and fans.

