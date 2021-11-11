RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jamie Carragher's son suffers horror injury in 3rd professional game (video)

Tosin Abayomi

Jamie Carragher's son needed a stretcher to leave the pitch in Wigan's victory against Shrewsbury

Carragher
Carragher

The son of Liverpool great Jamie Carragher was involved in a nasty accident during the EFL game between lower league sides Wigan and Shrewsbury played on Wednesday, November 10th.

James Carragher Jr was involved in a nasty collision playing for Wigan in the Football League Trophy fixture.

Adam Long had already put Wigan in front, but with the home side cruising, Carragher Jr was the victim of an unfortunate mishap.

Carragher
Carragher Pulse Nigeria

Like his father, Carragher Jr was in defense for Wigan. The accident occurred while he was trying to recover a 50-50 ball, and resulted in him colliding with his opponent.

The accident at the DW Stadium occurred with just 22 minutes played in the first half.

Following the collision, the center-back fell to the ground immediately and appeared to be in serious pain, waving for assistance by the medical team. He was attended to, but could not continue with the game nor walk off the pitch. Carragher Jr was substituted for Divin Baningime shortly after.

The defender, who turned 19 on Thursday, November 11th had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

It was just his third professional football game and there is already concern he could suffer a long-term layoff early in his career.

Carragher senior took to his official Instagram account to wish his son a happy birthday and speedy recovery.

Along with a photo he said, "19 today big fella! @jamescarragher_ worried us again last night coming off on the stretcher but it’s been like that for the last 19 yrs!! If you show the same character you’ve shown since this day in 2002 you’ll be back in no time. Love you son & very proud of you. ❤️⚽️ #happybirthday."

Wigan are yet to announce the extent of his injury on their website and social media platforms.

Jamie Carragher's son suffers horror injury in 3rd professional game (video)

